The program is to significantly reduce the number of hungry children in the country and to feed starving children throughout the world, according to kidsagaisnthunger.org. The organization ships meals to starving children and their families to over 60 countries through partnerships with humanitarian organizations worldwide, such as the Cormorant Lutheran Church (CLC) and St. Peter's Lutheran Church outside of Audubon.

"We are a very ambitious church," said Carol Erickson, member of the Global Mission Team at the CLC, which helped raise over $4,000 for Kids Against Hunger.

Members of the Cormorant Lutheran Church did several fundraisers to help finance the meals. They raised $300 during bible studies, $1000 at bake sales, $2000 from the mission team at the church, and $1000 with the m&m project. The m&m project was mainly for the kids, in which they ate the candy and replaced the empty tube with quarters. Each tube held about 60 quarters, which was about $15 per tube.

Before packing the meals for Kids Against Hunger, the 100 volunteers who showed up to help did just what they were helping others do - they ate a meal together.

"I'm overwhelmed with the generosity, and I'm very excited about it," said Erickson. "This problem is not only a global problem, but it's also here in the U.S."

The food that they packed is going to Haiti to help people affected by Hurricane Matthew. Erickson says she is "on cloud 9" knowing that she's helping so many people.