LP-A School Board candidate forum set for Wednesday

The Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters and the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host an LP-A School Board Candidate Forum this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the LP-A High School Theatre in Lake Park.

A reception for voters and candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the forum getting underway at 7 p.m.

This election is unique for a couple of reasons: Five seats on the seven-member board — two-thirds of the total — will be up for grabs.

Not only that, but it will not be the top five vote-getters across the board who will win the election.

Due to vacancies and subsequent appointments created by board resignations, the ballot is divided into two elections. Five candidates will compete for three open, 4-year seats while four candidates will vie for two open, 2-year seats.

The five candidates for 4-year seats include Corey Askin, Brian Bestge, Jayde Carlson, Mark Johnson and Darrel M. Pederson, an incumbent.

In the second contest, the four candidates are incumbent Bryan Anderson, Skye Bjerke, Amanda "Mande" North and Marvin Vareberg. The top two candidates will serve 2-year terms.

In order to give voters a little preview of Wednesday night's forum, as well as to provide an overview of the candidates for those who are unable to attend, the Detroit Lakes Tribune sent out questionnaires to each of the nine candidates and gave them roughly 10 days to respond. As of Friday's press deadline for this edition of the Tribune, only two candidates, Mark Johnson and Marvin Vareberg, had failed to respond. Attempts to contact them via phone on Friday were unsuccessful.

The questions that each candidate was asked are as follows:

• What compelled you to run for school board? Are you running on any sort of platform?

• What are some issues in the school district you feel strongly about? How will you take steps as a board member to impact those issues?

• What is your background in public service, how are you involved in the community currently or how have you been involved in the past?

• Why do you feel you will make a good school board member?

Some also included additional information about their background.

Here is a look at each of the candidates who responded to our survey, in their own words...

Corey Askin

I am running for election because while the Lake Park-Audubon School Board has done a fantastic job of growing and improving our schools, in the last few years some issues have begun to surface.

My main concern is that there seems to be some communication problems in the district. One of my main goals is to improve communications between the board and the teachers, administration, and community. I am also a huge teacher advocate. The teachers are the main tool we use in trying to prepare our kids to enter the world as adults. And it is my belief that we need to work on helping them be the best teachers they can be. I am currently a member of the Cormorant Sportsman's Club and the coach of a National Archery in Schools Team at LP-A. Additionally, I am a 26-year U.S. Army veteran. During my time in the military I held positions in logistics, administration, training, readiness, and many other disciplines. Now that I am retired from the military I own and operate a small business in Lake Park.

All of these positions have given me experience and skills that lend themselves to the kind of work a school board does. Above all, diligence and cooperation skills were/are vital in my careers. Those two skills, in my opinion, are the most important for a school board member to possess. I am passionate about wanting organizations like the school board to work well. One of the biggest struggles we all face in our day to day lives is ineffective bureaucracies.

I would be a good school board member because I am driven to make it function as efficiently and effectively as possible, with the goal of serving the kids, teachers, administrators, and public to the maximum of its ability.

Brian Bestge

I'm a small business owner of almost 15 years and the one thing I have found in this time is that our workforce is changing and the skill sets I needed in employees 15 years ago do not apply any longer.

What I mean is that in the age of 21st century skills, today's job applicant needs to be able to critically think, collaborate, communicate and have creativity to problem solve. These skills need to be a part of our school curriculum and explicitly taught to our students so that they graduate with the skills to make them employable. The issue I feel most strongly about is our current retention of our staff and teachers. Lake Park-Audubon is surrounded by many great school districts in our area. These districts are also fighting to hire, maintain and grow great educators. As a school board member, I want to make sure that our culture and our expectations of our teachers are to the highest standard. We want not only the teacher, but we want their families to become part of our wonderful communities.

I'm a proud member of Cormorant Lutheran Church as well as member of my local chamber of commerce. I'm originally from a small town and I know that community means everything. In order to grow and maintain our community, we must lend a hand and volunteer our time and our talents. Being a part of the school board would offer me another opportunity to serve my community in a positive way. I feel I will be a good school board member because, hands down, I'm a problem solver. In my business, I'm tasked with figuring out new ways to approach old problems. I like to hold people accountable for their words, but more importantly, by their actions. I'm not really big on politics, and I have been accused of being a very straight shooter.

If elected, I guarantee that I will collaborate with all board members to continue to grow our schools into a 21st century, first class educational district.

Jayde Carlson

I'm not about having a platform or having an agenda prior to understanding the district's business. Knowing the facts, then generating a list of priorities will be the objective.

Married 21 years to my beautiful bride, Elizabeth, we are blessed with three incredible children: Jada, 12; Taya, 9; and Eli, 7.

My wife and I were born, raised in and graduated from the Lake Park-Audubon school district. We take great pride in choosing the LP-A school system for our three children.

I feel there isn't a community without our schools. I am a local business owner and entrepreneur, as well as being a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

I have multiple years of experience dealing with the public and municipalities, managing 31 sites in a five-state area, in which communication skills and prioritization were key.

In 2011, my wife and I started our businesses and continue to grow them in the community.

My priorities, if elected to the School Board will be the following: ensuring fiscal responsibility, encouraging student/community involvement, promoting programs and curriculum that support students' development into successful, motivated, contributing members of society.

I'd like to share my business background from the past 20 plus years of working in a publicly traded company as well as my most recent experience of creating three successful businesses.

If elected, I would work with other board members and LP-A staff to identify district priorities.

My strengths as a school board member would be my honesty, integrity, leadership skills and common sense approach.

Darrel Pederson

My primary objective in running again for the Lake Park Audubon School Board is to bring the best academic programs, curriculum, and policies back to the LP-A district from the Perham Schools where I have been a teacher for over 30 years.

I want to share my expertise and knowledge in what really works in the classroom as far as academic programs.

Since being on the LP-A board for eight years, I have shared many wonderful academic programs with the administration and staff. I know that the Accelerated Reader, Accelerated Math, Star Reading and Star Math programs have made a real difference in the education that students are receiving at LP-A.

Also, I thought it was very important for me to give back to the community that helped to educate my children. We have been extremely fortunate to have such a great school system in our community that has produced so many great leaders.

I feel it is imperative to keep class sizes low in the elementary so students may achieve higher scores on their Reading and Math MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment) tests. I believe with smaller class sizes a teacher can build relationships with students and focus more on individual student needs.

I also feel very strongly about offering more College and AP classes in the high school. I want all LPA students to be challenged each day, so they reach their maximum learning potential.

I want to see higher teacher pay with a focus on teacher retention, and I want to continue to improve the technology in the classrooms for the students and teachers.

I proposed the one-to-one laptops for students in grades 3-12. I have seen tremendous gains in our students test scores in the past three years.

I want to maintain a general fund balance of between 10-18 percent, so our district continues to thrive.

I also feel it is important to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere for new families, teachers, and students at LP-A.

I have been a teacher in the Perham-Dent school district for over 30 years and in 2011 I was chosen by my peers as a finalist for Teacher of the year at the Heart of the Lakes Elementary School.

I have been a LP-A school board member for eight year, s serving on various school board committees: Policy and Personnel, Negotiations, Curriculum, MSHL, Meet and Confer and Transportation.

I was a head basketball coach in Perham for seven years and was chosen Coach of the Year three times. I led the team to their only State Tournament appearance, finishing fourth. I have been a volunteer coach at all levels in Lake Park Audubon and Perham.

I have been President and Vice President of the Lake Park Lutheran Church and have served on the church council for 9 years. I have been a Minnesota State High School League basketball and football official for 22 years. I was inducted into the Concordia College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

As a member of the Lake Park Audubon School board, I have always tried to base my decisions on what is BEST for ALL students at LPA. I have strongly tried to encourage our board members to implement academic programs and standards that I know are successful from my 30 years of teaching experience. As a LPA school board member I have always listened with empathy to our community members who voice concerns and I have responded with common sense and fairness.

My background,experience and leadership roles have prepared me to serve this community as a member of the Lake Park-Audubon School Board.

Bryan Anderson

My name is Bryan Anderson and I am running for re-election to the Lake Park-Audubon School Board.

I was born and raised north of Lake Park, where I am currently the sixth generation living on and farming the original homestead.

As a proud Lake Park (1987) grad it has been wonderful to see all three of my children raised here in this community. My wife, Dawn, and our three kids, Maegan (2013 graduate), Clay (2016 graduate) and Jacob (currently a junior) feel blessed to be part of this community and fabulous school district.

I am currently serving in my eighth year on the school board and can honestly say it has been a very rewarding and enlightening experience. During my tenure I have seen the building of a new high school, extensive renovation of the elementary and numerous other accomplishments that we as a community can all be proud of.

What I am most proud of though is that as a growing district we have added staff to maintain small class sizes, enhanced curriculum by increasing course offerings, and increased wages and benefits for all staff. All of this has been accomplished while maintaining a balanced budget and not, having to go to you as taxpayers for, an increase in your property taxes. Using sound judgement and fiscal management I feel we have not only put the kids and education first but have done it in a responsible way within our financial means. Strong schools are a vital part of strong communities and continuing to maintain an excellent school system is vital.

As a board member I have served on and chaired several committees including finance, building and grounds, negotiations and transportation. I have also attended numerous training seminars and classes to increase my knowledge and awareness as a board member. I have served as vice-chair and currently hold the position as chairman of the board. I have worked very hard to increase my knowledge base as well as be visible in the community to better serve everyone.

My goals moving forward include continuing to maintain small class sizes, provide increased curriculum options for students, practice fiscal responsibility and continue to improve wages and benefits for all staff. We as a district need to continue to strive for the standards of excellence that Lake Park Audubon Schools has become known for.

My guiding principle has been and will continue to be "doing what is best for ALL of our students."

Skye Bjerke

My husband Matt and I have five boys in the LP-A district and decided that now is an opportune time to become involved in the decisions that affect our children's education.

Our school is a huge part of our community and we appreciate the opportunities and activities that our kids are able to be involved in by living in a smaller district.

I want our students to have the best opportunities to find success that we can provide.

I think it is important for our district to continue to focus on student achievement and support our teachers as they work towards their goals.

In a smaller district it is important to find the right balance between offering high level courses for those whose future goals require them and also supporting students whose plans include tech school, military, or going straight to the work force. We need to ensure the needs of all students are being met academically by offering classes that prepare students for their futures.

Having good teachers at LP-A helps to create good kids and professional development for staff is important. Teachers need to stay up to date on changing technology, resources for curriculum, and ways in which students learn. Teachers are an asset and investment and we will get out what we put into them. I appreciate our current board for taking steps to encourage professional growth and work towards increasing teachers' salaries.

Our school board has made decisions that keep our elementary class sizes small and is always looking for ways to incorporate more technology into what students do on a daily basis. I certainly think our students benefit from these decisions and I recognize and appreciate our current board for making those priorities.

I am a member of the LP-A Booster Club and current chairperson of the Lake Park Legacy Foundation. Our family is active in Lake Park Lutheran Church and Franklin 4-H, where we help with a variety of activities throughout the year.

Our family represented Becker County as the University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year this past summer, and Matt and I represented the county in the Emerging Leadership Program back in 2005-06.

Through the ELP program I am currently a member of a pilot project called C4, Cultivating Community Conversations for Change which provides training to work within your community and advance meeting facilitation skills.

I feel that I will be a good school board member because I am active in both the school and community already. My boys are at an age where they are in both buildings and have allowed me to see how both facilities work. They are involved in multiple extracurricular activities that keep me a frequent visitor at the school. Within the last year I have brought attention to some issues but also came with potential solutions that ended up being approved by the board over this past spring and summer.

I realize going in that I have much to learn but I am committed to learning how policies and curriculum are developed and most importantly, seeing that all of our students are successful. I would appreciate the opportunity to work with the board to develop a relationship among teachers, parents, and citizens that addresses their concerns, remains financially sound, and keeps the success of students as the main focus.

Mande North

Over the past couple of years, I've seen and heard things that worried me. I am extremely proud to be a part of the LP-A schools and community, and didn't like what I was hearing or seeing.

Although I don't know the whole story or the root cause to these problems, I saw the impact it made and could imagine what could happen if those things continued. As an individual who has years of experience solving problems, I know that sometimes what we think is going on or what is causing the problem is not always the case. I also know that if you don't work towards understanding the root cause and determine an effective solution the problem will continue. I felt my problem solving skills and ability to collaborate with others could help resolve questions and problems and help the school and community continue to move in a positive direction. That is why I'm running for school board.

I want what's best for the students and to find the best you must be willing to seek out how to improve things. There is always room for improvement, even when there isn't a problem or issue. There is a motto displayed on the wall at the LPA elementary, which is also the same motto on folders that each child brings home every night: "We will grow every day in every way at LPA."

Those students are asked to grow (improve) and are committed to it. We as adults need to be, too. Driving improvements is what I feel most strongly about and I'm willing to ask questions and work together to ensure we are making things better for all of those impacted.

I was recently elected to the Cormorant Lutheran Church Council. I've been a member of the church for nearly all of my life and saw the church council as an opportunity to get involved more.

In addition to that, I get involved in the community by supporting fundraisers, attending sporting events, and donating to various programs, such as the food shelf and Becker County United Way to name a couple.

I've been a member of this community for nearly all of my life. I am proud to say I attended LP-A as a student and, am proud to be a parent to three current LP-A students. The values and spirit that I experienced as a child growing up in the LP-A community are the same things I want my children to experience.

I worry how their experience could be affected if those things I've heard and seen are not resolved. To resolve those issues, I believe what we need is a school board that is focused on working together and asking tough questions to get to the root cause of our problems, solve those problems by identifying and implementing effective solutions, and identify ways we can continue to improve our school, making it greater than it already is. Solving problems and making improvements is what I do for a living, and something I can bring to the table.

Format for Wednesday's forum

At Wednesday's forum in Lake Park, candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues of concern to voters. Helen Foltz, a long-time member of the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters, will moderate. This event is free and open to the public.

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, the League's long-time partner in voter education, is cosponsoring this event to bring nonpartisan voter education to the Lake Park-Audubon School District. LWV and the Chamber do not endorse candidates for office or political parties.

During the forum, candidates will deliver a 2-minute opening statement. Each candidate will have 1-1/2 minutes to answer the questions posed by the moderator. The questions asked will be determined by the residents of the District and are subject to screening by the sponsors to ensure that they are relevant, not personal in nature, are clear and concise, and other considerations as set forth in the Forum Rules which have been provided to all candidates.

Voters attending the forum have two opportunities to submit questions to the candidates. Written questions will be accepted throughout the forum. The League also has an email for voters to submit questions in advance. That email address is detroitlakeslwv@gmail.com. By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email will remain confidential with all identifying information removed before the event. Please indicate that the question is for the Lake Park Audubon School Board forum. For more information, please contact League of Women Voters Voter Services Chair Terry Kalil at detroitlakeslwv@gmail.com or 218-341-0452.