LPA hosts Red Ribbon Week activities

To kick off the week, Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Highway Patrol visited the school and gave a thought-provoking presentation on distracted driving crashes.

"Although an individual would like to call a crash an 'accident,' if the event could have been prevented, we refer to it as a crash," Grabow said.

He showed the students the most recent "Distracted Driving Decisions" movie and then illustrated examples of impairment by having student volunteers use the "Fatal Vision Goggles" to try and do simple tasks such as walking a straight line.

In addition to Grabow's presentation, NHS and Student Council members welcomed students and faculty with a seat-belt survey on Monday morning. Drivers were given a "Smartie" if they had their seatbelts on, and a "Dumb-Dumb" candy if they did not. Red ribbons were tied on automobiles to help remind drivers to buckle-up in their automobiles, with a "Red Ribbon Twizzler" prompt to not get "twisted in a crash.... Buckle-up!"

As the week progressed, reminders for avoiding driving distractions were incorporated into dress-up days, which included a PJ Day, don't drive tired; a Mix-Match Day, driving and distractions don't match; and a REDy to Drive Safely day...encouraging everyone to wear their Raider Red!

Members of the LP-A National Honor Society and Student Council are affiliated with the State of Minnesota and National NHS and Student Council organizations, run under the branch of the Minnesota and National Association of Secondary Principals. Advisers for the LP-A National Honor Society and Student Council chapters are Cheryl Hogie and Laura Januszewski, respectively.