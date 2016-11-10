Two Minnesota hunters killed, one Lake Park hunter injured

Prairie Township east of Little Falls.

According to the sheriff's office, Terrence Brisk was found deceased by a family member. Brisk was believed to be hunting as he was wearing blaze orange.

Larsen states their office is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (320) 632-9233.

Meanwhile, another Minnesota man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a deer stand near Cloquet, Minn.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said the 73-year-old man had been deer hunting in Red Clover Township. Dispatchers received a call at 10:18 a.m. on Monday reporting the man had been found dead. Cromwell fire and ambulance, Carlton County deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded.

The incident is still under investigation, and the victim's name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

A third hunter was lifeflighted out of his hunting area outside of Lake Park after being shot in the leg by another hunter on season opener.

On Nov. 5 at 12:24 p.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male being shot in the leg. The victim was identified as David Shaw, 45, of Lake Park.

The incident occurred while two groups of hunters were hunting the same public land near 130th Avenue just north of the County line in Cormorant Township of Becker County.

While one of the parties was shooting at a deer on the public land, one of the shots struck Shaw in the leg.

Shaw was then transported by Air Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Lake Park Rescue, Lake Park Fire and St. Mary's EMS.

The incident remains under investigation.