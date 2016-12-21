LP-A Board Chairman Bryan Anderson said that Hogie had received an overall rating of 4.3 out of a possible 5 points from school board members during his evaluation.

"Mr. Hogie received an exemplary review this year," Anderson stated. "His major strengths indicated were expertise with finance and providing information to the board. He received overall satisfaction in every area.

"The board is very satisfied with his work for the district and looks forward to continuing the positive work for the students of Lake Park-Audubon."

Anderson, who was chairing his last meeting as a member of the board, received a plaque for his eight years of service to the district, along with outgoing board member Cara Bjerken, who had held her position for four years.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the school board certified a final 2016, payable 2017 district property tax levy of $2,540,285, which was the maximum allowed under state guidelines. This marked a slight decrease of about $140,000 from last year's levy of $2.68 million.

It was also announced at the meeting that classes at LP-A would be starting two hours late on Jan. 9. This is because the teachers will be gathering to honor 2016-17 LP-A Teacher of the Year Maria Amundson at a 7:45 a.m. reception, and would then be listening to a presentation on the district's proposed new Quality Compensation (Q Comp) plan.

LP-A Elementary Principal Sam Skaaland also announced that the school would be holding an Elementary Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Jan. 17.