The Minnesota State Patrol is withholding the name of the 71-year-old from Henning who was killed in the crash and his 74-year-old passenger who was airlifted to Sanford Medical in Fargo.

The 2014 Ford pickup was driven by 22-year-old Marissa Dawn Roden of Henning. Roden was treated and released with minor injuries.

The State Patrol reported the accident occurred at 8:08 a.m. five miles north of Parkers Prairie when the driver of the 2014 Ford lost control on the icy road and drifted into the northbound lane striking the 2001 Ford truck head-on. The State Patrol also reported the crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Elmo Township is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Wadena.