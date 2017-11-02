The State Patrol reported Beverly Dunker was airlifted to Sanford Medical in Fargo Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries. Tri-County Health Care confirmed Thursday morning Dunker was airlifted to Fargo from their Wadena facility. Roden was treated for minor injuries and released.

The accident occurred at 8:08 a.m. on State Highway 29 five miles north of Parkers Prairie in Otter Tail County when Roden lost control on the icy pavement and drifted into the northbound lane striking the Dunker vehicle head-on.

The State Patrol reported Kenneth Dunker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Beverly Dunker and Roden were both using their seatbelts. Airbags in both vehicles were deployed.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.