Update: Missing Otter Tail County man found

Original story: OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. -- A Minnesota man has been missing since Tuesday, October 17th.

Paul Baker, 50, was last seen leaving his home near Dent, MN in a tan, 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with the license plate 472-RGG.

Baker's outfit when he was last seen was blue jeans, bright blue t-shirt and black steel toe boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555