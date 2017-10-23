Update: Missing Otter Tail County man found
UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department reports that Paul Baker has been located and isn't in any danger.
The report says that the Otter Tail County Sheriff's received information from Baker's family that he is at a friends house.
Original story: OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. -- A Minnesota man has been missing since Tuesday, October 17th.
Paul Baker, 50, was last seen leaving his home near Dent, MN in a tan, 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with the license plate 472-RGG.
Baker's outfit when he was last seen was blue jeans, bright blue t-shirt and black steel toe boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555