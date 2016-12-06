All lanes of I-94 are now closed between Dickinson and Fargo.

The Grand Forks area had already gotten about 11.8 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the storm that pulled into the area Monday evening and is still grinding through today, according to National Weather Service meteorologist technician Bill Barrett.

The Fargo-Moorhead area was only brushed by the storm, getting 1 to 2 inches of snow in the first round of snowfall, compared to the 6 or more inches originally expected, because the storm tracked farther north than originally anticipated, Barrett said.

Parts of northern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota got 6 to 8 inches of snow, he said.

Other areas, like Northwood and Hatton had gotten 12 inches and 12.5 inches, respectively, in measurements taken about 8 a.m., Barrett said.

WDAY-TV meteorologist Aaron White said Bemidji and Red Lake Falls, Minn., had 4 and 4.5 inches of snow, respectively. Esmond and Mayville, N.D. had 8.3 and 6.7 inches of snow, respectively, as of 8 a.m.

Schools affected

With icy roads and rising winds looming as a potential safety issue for running buses, Moorhead public and private schools will close two hours early Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"For the safety of our transportation, for the safety of our students, we decided" to close early, Superintendent Lynne Kovash said about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. "Our last bus is in the dark (about 5:15 p.m.), and they didn't want the last bus out with the wind and no visibility."

Kovash said the Moorhead School District has more rural routes than the larger Fargo and West Fargo school districts.

"We just thought it best for our students to be on their way home, especially in the daylight," Kovash said.

Minnesota State University Moorhead also announced that it was calling off classes as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, due to the inclement weather.

Classes and offices at North Dakota State University will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, spokeswoman Sadie Rudolph said.

Fargo School District spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said classes would continue as planned. However, all after-school activities were cancelled, the district later announced.

"At this time we're not going to be making that call, but we are going to be watching the weather," Campbell said.

West Fargo School District also had no plans to cut the school day short, spokeswoman Heather Konschak said.

Ulen-Hitterdal School District closed schools at noon.

Driving discouraged

The latest road closures came after transportation officials earlier extend a no travel advisory to include Fargo and Grand Forks as well as surrounding areas including the cities of Hillsboro, Lisbon, Casselton, Grafton and Pembina.

Westbound Interstate 94 is temporarily closed at the Downer exit east of Moorhead. A jackknifed semi is blocking both lanes of traffic. The westbound lanes will remain closed until the crash is cleared.

All vehicles are being diverted from westbound I-94 and directed to alternate routes.

Meanwhile, many schools and businesses around the region decided not to open, or opened later Tuesday morning, thanks to significant snow in some areas and high winds creating blizzard conditions - even in areas that only received an inch or 2.

All commercial motor vehicles intending to travel west Interstate 94 from Fargo must stop in Fargo. I-94 is currently closed from Valley City to Dickinson because of poor road conditions.

All commercial motor vehicles are asked to stay in Fargo and not travel west on I-94 until the interstate reopens. Valley City lacks parking and facilities to handle a large influx of commercial vehicles.

Road condition were also poor on I-94 in Minnesota just east of Fargo. Shortly after 10 a.m., the westbound lanes were closed near the Downer exit after a crash involving a semi.

High winds, low visibility and blowing and drifting snow were creating hazardous driving conditions across the region Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow in Fargo-Moorhead will be followed by a blast of bitter, Arctic cold, with winds whipping up near-blizzard conditions Tuesday, the NWS said.

As of Tuesday morning, wind speeds in Fargo were around 40 mph, Barrett sad.

Barrett said Friday will see highs in the single digits above zero and the morning low could dip below zero.

"Not unusual for this time of year, but you're going to weigh it against a warm November, Barrett said.

The highest winds will be Tuesday night and start easing Wednesday and Thursday, Barrett said.

WDAY's White said some snow bands to the north could drop another inch or two of snow on the F-M area Tuesday, but the high winds will make measurements difficult.

Where you're at will determine how safe your driving is, White said.

"In the city, it's not awful out there," White said. "Definitely, out in the country, that's where visibility drops tremendously. We have reports of visibility near zero in many locations.

The blizzard warning will be into effect until midnight, White said.