Born to a single teenage mom, he was one of three siblings that grew up in the projects of St. Paul.

"I hated school so bad, I didn't want to go to school," he told a crowd of youngsters at the Mahnomen tribal college Thursday.

"I missed 35 or 40 days in second grade. I used to hide in the woods and freeze instead of going to school."

When he was in fifth-grade, he said, "my mom met a wonderful man — he became my stepfather, and one thing he told me was 'you will finish high school.'"

That's step one, he told the kids. "We're all going to finish high school."

The other great thing his father did for him is give him a lifelong love of motorcycling.

"He was a motorcycle rider," he said. "He never bought me any motorcycles — I had to work hard to buy my own."

Carey kept going to school, but wasn't a good student — he slept through classes and lived for motorcycling.

But he stuck with it and graduated from Highland Park High School in Saint Paul in 1975.

After that, he thought he was done with school for good.

"All I wanted to do was jump on my motorcycle," he said. "I rode all over the United States and Mexico and Canada, until I ran out of money. Then I hitchhiked and jumped trains like a hobo ... I learned one thing about Americans, they're really a kind people — about the best you'll find in the world."

He worked all sorts of jobs, from typewriter repairman to bartender, which is where an Air Force veteran friend told him about the joy of flying fighter jets.

"Being a fighter pilot is cool, but you've got to go to four years of college to be a fighter pilot," Carey told the young kids. "Can you think of anything so unfair?"

But he really wanted to fly, so he got serious and went to college for engineering.

"I had to work twice as hard as the other kids, because I slept through high school, I had to catch up," he said.

"You guys know how it feels to want something so bad you'll do anything? That's how I felt, I wanted to be a fighter pilot so bad."

In college, he joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, and ended up with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics, and a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1981 and 1982.

After he earned a commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force, his longtime girlfriend, Cheryl Ann Tobritzhofer of Saint Paul, agreed to marry him. "Because I had a future," he said.

Now he and Cheryl live in Colorado Springs and travel the world "promoting math and science to kids, using the fact that he is an astronaut as a hook," she said.

Carey graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training in 1983, and his life of adventure continued, literally, on a higher plane.

He flew the A-10A Thunderbolt II during tours at England Air Force Base in Louisiana, and Suwon Air Base in South Korea.

He completed F-16 Falcon training in 1988 and was assigned to Torrejon Air Base in Spain.

Starting in 1992, he worked as an F-16 experimental test pilot and System Safety Officer at Edwards Air Force Base. He has logged over 4,300 hours in more than 35 types of aircraft.

"It was fun, but dangerous work," he said. At the end of his work day, Cheryl didn't even want to hear about it because it frightened her, he said.

Nonetheless, he decided that he wanted to fly the space shuttle.

Carey was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1996, and all that training paid off in 2002, when he served as the pilot of space shuttle Columbia on STS-109, logging over 10 days in space.

The mission was to service the Hubble Space Telescope, giving it a new power unit, a new camera and new solar arrays.

Carey also helped document the astronaut's activities with video and still images, some of which he showed to the kids in Mahnomen.

While in space, he orbited the Earth 165 times, and covered 3.9 million miles in over 262 hours.

If he hadn't finished high school and gone to college, none of that would have been possible, he said.

"What a college degree is is a piece of paper that's like an entry pass or keys that allow you to do really, really cool stuff," he said. "If someone says 'you're from Detroit Lakes or Mahnomen, they're not very smart up there' they can't deny you because you have that degree."

A few nuggets of wisdom from questions asked by the kids:

"Taste buds change in space," Carey said. "It's really weird. Some things that taste good on Earth taste nasty in space, and some things that taste nasty on Earth taste good in space. My favorite food up there was tomatoes and eggplant."

Teamwork is key. The seven astronauts on his mission had to work well together in very tight quarters, and they were part of a team of thousands supporting the NASA mission on the ground in Houston.

"Right after blast off we thought we had a serious problem and would have to come right back," he told the kids. But about 30 of the brightest minds in NASA were able to work it out so the mission could continue.

The Earth is incredibly beautiful seen from space; it holds almost a magnetic allure and Carey said an astronaut friend of his told him that even after a year in space, it doesn't lose that magic.

"Most of us astronauts changed when we came back and realized we really need to take care of the Earth. It's not very big, it's mostly water, and in the time it takes to watch a movie, you can go around the Earth once (in orbit)."

He remembers watching 16 sunrises in one day as the shuttle orbited Earth.

You quickly get used to being weightless, and it takes time to re-adjust.

"Gravity pulls you really, really hard," he said. "When I got back from space, I remember thinking 'this gravity thing is really a drag — it makes everything really, really hard.'"

In a hotel room with his family the night he returned (They have two children) his 16-year-old son asked him to toss over an orange, and he instinctively pushed it towards him like they did in the space shuttle, surprised when it dropped instantly.

For safety reasons, "I had to keep him off his motorcycle and bicycle for three weeks — that wasn't easy," Sheryl said with a laugh.

"It's absolutely amazing how fast your body adapts to that environment," Carey said. "It gives you a lot of respect for the human machine. It makes you think that human beings are capable of traveling anywhere in the solar system."

Carey retired from NASA in October 2004.

He is a natural teacher who connects easily with kids and clearly wants them to understand how education unlocks a lifetime of opportunity.

"Math class teaches you the language of the gods and the language of the universe and reveals how things work," he told the kids.