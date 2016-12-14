The Chairman's Challenge Scholarship prizes will be divided in three categories. A $2,500 scholarship is on the line for high school students who submit a plan to attract more students into health careers in rural settings. Undergraduate and vocational students will compete for a $3,500 scholarship. A $4,000 scholarship is offered for graduate students. Post-secondary students will develop a plan that advances rural health care and allows rural communities to maintain or expand services in the face of current industry changes. All prizes are one-time scholarships.

In addition to the awards, the top submissions in all three categories will be invited to Sanford to participate in a 10-week experience to help implement their solutions. Submissions will be accepted from individuals or teams. If a group is selected, the scholarship will be divided among the members of the team.

"Supporting education is a very important part of what we do here at Sanford," said Jesse Tischer, executive vice president for Sanford Health Network. "This Chairman's Challenge Scholarship is sure to test some of the brightest students, and we look forward to their submissions."

Submissions are due by Feb. 1, 2017. Winners will be announced April 5, 2017. More information is available, including application directions, by calling 605-333-6415 or emailing chairmanschallenge@sanfordhealth.org.