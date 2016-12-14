Ice-coated ship arrives in Duluth

Below-zero temperatures and westerly winds left the vessel coated in ice as it passed through the Duluth ship canal before a group of onlookers who braved the frigid conditions. It had warmed up to about zero in Canal Park by the time the ship arrived at about 10:20 a.m., after subzero temperatures to start the day.

Meanwhile, at least one other vessel was at anchor on Lake Superior offshore from Duluth on Tuesday morning, shrouded in steam rising from the still relatively warm waters of the lake.

Morning lows in the Northland were in the single digits and teens below zero, including 11 below at the Duluth airport, 14 below at Hibbing and International Falls, 16 below at Cotton and 17 below at Togo, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills dropped to 30 below zero in parts of the region.

The cold weather is going to continue through much of the week ahead, with highs near zero on Wednesday and Thursday. After a slight warmup on Friday - highs perhaps near 10 degrees - temperatures are forecast to again struggle to climb above zero on Saturday and Sunday.