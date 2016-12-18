Interstate 94 corridor designated an alternative fuel route

Spanning 35 states and covering 85,000 miles, this new network was created under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act. The alternative fuel corridors designation will be used to promote electric, hydrogen, propane and natural gas vehicles by encouraging development of fueling and charging stations along these routes.

"Alternative fuels and electric vehicles will play an integral part in the future of Minnesota's transportation," said Charlie Zelle, Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner. "MnDOT is excited to be a part of helping drivers identify routes that will help them refuel and recharge those vehicles. Designating the I-94 Corridor is a great place to start the process."

Working in a partnership with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, MnDOT submitted an application to designate I-94 as a 'Zero Emissions Corridor,' a type of alternative fuel corridor, to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"Interstate 94 from Minneapolis to St. Cloud has been designated as 'signage-ready'," said Tim Sexton, MnDOT's Construction and Operations Section director. "The designation means there is an existing network of public fast-charging stations close enough to one another to reliably travel the corridor with today's models of electric vehicles. FHWA is developing final guidance on sign design and placement, but they're expected to look similar to existing signage that alert drivers to gas stations, food and lodging."

According to Fran Crotty, electric vehicle state program administrator for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, "By supporting lower emission vehicles, alternative fuel corridors will help reduce transportation emissions, the leading source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions."

"Identifying where alternative fueling stations can be found will help the public in many ways," Zelle said. "We can accelerate the use of innovative vehicles, improve air quality and ensure that our transportation system meets the needs of the 21st century drivers."

For a complete list of alternative fuel corridors, visit the FHWA website.