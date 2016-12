WACONIA, Minn.—An ice fisherman using an underwater camera Tuesday led to the recovery of the body of a man who went missing Nov. 26 while paddleboarding on Lake Waconia. Lt. Patrick Barry of the Carver County Sheriff's Office said the body of Andrew John Stifter, 35, of Waconia, was recovered about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Barry said the ice fisherman using an underwater camera spotted the body and alerted police. The Carver County sheriff's dive team then recovered the body from under the ice. "It's sad, but I think it certainly helps the family and starts the healing process," Barry said. According to a GoFundMe page, Stifter was married and had two young children. His wife is expecting their third child in early May. Stifter had gone to Lake Waconia to photograph wildlife from his paddleboard on Nov. 26 when he went missing. Sheriff's deputies found Stifter's paddleboard upright and anchored offshore, with a personal flotation device tethered to the front of the board. Barry said the cause of Stifter's death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.