It's believed he may have died due to the cold weather.

A passerby discovered the body of Michael Fennel near a vehicle, according to Sheriff John Holtz.

The Midwest Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy, the Sheriff's Office said, but initial information suggests Fennel died from the cold weather. Temperatures reached as low as 30 degrees below zero with windchill that morning.

The Sheriff's Office believes Fennel's vehicle may have been stuck in snow and ice. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the death.