Stay warm this winter--state heating funds available

If you qualify, you can receive from $200 to $1,400 to help pay your heating bills, and up to $600 more later in emergency situations.

You can also get your faulty furnace repaired or replaced.

Whether you qualify for help is based on household size, income, fuel type, and past energy usage.

Qualifying annual incomes range from $24,541 if you live alone to $47,194 for a family of four to $63,712 for a family of seven.

"It's really a good program, I wish everybody that is income-eligible would apply," said Janice Renner, energy assistance coordinator at Mahube-Otwa in Detroit Lakes. "Winters are hard, and we're here to help people."

You can apply in person at any of the five Mahube-Otwa offices—in DL, Mahnomen, Park Rapids, Wadena and Fergus Falls. Download an application online or call and they will mail one out to you.

In special circumstances, one of the 15 energy assistance staffers will even make a house call.

"Last year a (woman) was very, very ill and couldn't come in for an application," Renner said. "Staff got her services that day—she was very appreciative."

In some cases, staff has helped elderly people fill out their application over the phone, and just mailed out the signature page for them to sign and date, Renner said. "It takes the stress away for some people," she said.

Heating assistance funds come from the federal government, and in October Minnesota was allocated more than $101 million for this winter season.

The state expects to receive about $10 million more before the season is over, said Minnesota Commerce Secretary Mike Rothman, whose agency administers the program.

He said the program is an essential safety net for low-income Minnesotans who struggle to pay their energy bills and stay warm throughout the winter.

Renner said all types of fuel are covered: Natural gas, heating oil, propane, electricity, wood, and biofuels.

In most cases, electronic payments go directly to utility companies and heating fuel vendors. Wood vendors receive a check after the wood is delivered. (Contact Renner if you're interested in being a wood vendor).

The program served nearly 133,000 Minnesota households last year, with an average grant of about $500. Some of these households also received help to address no-heat crisis situations and repair broken heating systems.

Money is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so Renner urges past recipients to re-apply every year.

Pre-printed applications, with a lot of the fields filled in, are mailed out in August to those who qualified last year for energy assistance.

Applications essentially go out in three batches: The first go to those on a fixed income, usually seniors, who only need to get recertified (by showing proof of income and other documentation) every three years.

The second go to everybody else who received heating assistance last year. They need to show proof of income every year.

The third batch (now being served) is open to the general public — anybody who thinks they qualify can apply.

"There is still money available, we can accept applications," Renner said.

There is no local pot of money. All the funding comes out of the same statewide pool, and the state distributes it after agencies such as Mahube-Otwa confirm eligibility and verify vendors.

At this point, applications can be sent in until May 31, or until the money pool is dry.

"The state notifies us when the money runs out," Renner said.

It's not unusual for unused money to be refunded to the state pool if a recipient dies or moves into an assisted care center, for example.

"The vendors and households have been very honest," Renner said.

Not sure if you qualify? You might be surprised.

"Those in subsidized housing with heat paid, but not electric, can apply," Renner said. "Their grant goes to the electric company."

Likewise, those in non-subsidized housing, with heat and electricity included in the rent, can also apply.

The heating assistance grants are provided just once per year per customer, but emergency help is available after that.

Those recipients age 60 or older who have used up their heating assistance grant can simply request emergency help with a heating bill.

Those younger than 60 must have a disconnect notice or a propane tank at 20 percent or less full.

"If your grant is exhausted and you receive a disconnect notice or you're at 20 percent, call us immediately," Renner said.

Don't wait until you're actually disconnected or your propane tank is dry or woodpile is gone.

You want your emergency money to go towards fuel, not re-connection fees or high after-hours re-fueling charges.

"Check your tanks regularly, and check on Monday, not Friday," she said. "It's way more expensive to get an after-hours delivery on the weekend."

There is also money to fix or replace furnaces.

"If a homeowner is having furnace problems, they need to notify us first, and we notify the vendor. You can't call someone to get it fixed and then call us the next day," she said. Proof of home ownership is required.

The upshot of it all is to apply if you think you qualify. Renner said you'll be glad you did.

"You'd probably be surprised at all the thank you cards we get," she said. "It's also surprising how many people in the community don't know about our program."