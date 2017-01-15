For Becker County, that means a handful of households located just south of Osage will now have broadband.

"There's not a whole lot (of Becker County households benefitting from this grant)," said Steve Howard, IT & development manager for Paul Bunyan Communications, the Bemidji company that will be bringing broadband to the underserved areas.

The few Becker County households, however, will have fibre optic cable brought to each location sometime this summer or next summer, meaning they will then have the option to connect with Paul Bunyan Communications, which offers 250 megabytes for $60/month, 500 megabytes for $80/month, and a full gigabyte for $100/month.

And it will be the first time Paul Bunyan Communications is able to expand into Becker County.

"We're excited to be there," said Howard. "Our technology is going to make a difference for those people."

"This is excellent news for those living in Hubbard and Becker County," added Rep. Steve Green in a press release. "Greater access to broadband not only benefits those wanting better access to the internet, but it also improves the commerce and education sectors of our area."