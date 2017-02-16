The hunt is on: Female bigfoot squad visits Mahnomen

"My whole goal is to look him in the eyes," SHE-Squatchers co-founder Stephanie Ayres said of the creature. "It's exhilarating and fun."

She is, of course, talking about Bigfoot.

SHE-Squatchers, the Midwest's first all-female Bigfoot hunting team, is a research team located primarily in Minnesota and North Dakota. Ayers, along with fellow founders and team leaders Jen Kruse and Kimberly Juarez, founded the group exactly one year ago as of this January.

"We're going at it from a paranormal investigator perspective," Ayers said. "We just want to prove that they're out there."

While most of the women in the group double as paranormal investigators which, according to Ayers, may help them make contact with a Bigfoot, she also believes that women may have a better chance of interacting with a Bigfoot than men.

"Men are bigger and more aggressive than women," she said. "We're just little creatures, so they certainly wouldn't be threatened by us."

The group explores areas that are said to house Bigfoots, based on tips from area natives or based on their own research. The end goal, according to their web page (www.shesquatchers.com), is to establish first contact and peaceful interaction with a Bigfoot.

"We have little quirks that others don't have in this field, like most of us being intuitive-sensitives," Ayers said. "There are a lot of female Sasquatch researchers out there, so it's not a new thing. But I think we're the first big team that has all of these other things as well, so we're very unique in that aspect."

While the group has a number of distinct characteristics, they have yet to make contact with a Bigfoot. However, they believe that they may have come close during one particular excursion into Chippewa National Forest in Minnesota, where the women experienced something they couldn't quite explain.

"The north woods did not disappoint," said team leader Jen Kruse on an episode of "The Calling" radio show, which she co-hosts with Ayers' husband. "That is for sure."

According to Ayers, the women could hear something large moving through the forest and had a number of rocks thrown towards — but not at — them.

"It was more like something was trying to get our attention," she said. "Then we heard some knocking and, at one point, I felt like they were totally surrounding us. It was amazing what happened. Was it Bigfoot? I don't know, but I think it was."

The women camped in the forest overnight and reported hearing some howling and footsteps, but didn't see anything concrete over the course of their trip. They did, however, capture the sound of the rocks being thrown on voice recorders.

"You can hear (the rocks) going up through the branches and coming back down," Kruse said. "It's pretty neat... We were the fearless SHE-Squatchers out there on our very first expedition, just us five girls."

Despite capturing parts of the experience on their voice recorders, the women can't say anything definitive about what threw the rocks.

Another mystery surrounding their experience in Chippewa National Forest? There was no sign of any creature on the thermal cameras they were using at the time which, according to the group, pick up even the subtlest of temperature changes.

"We had some great experiences in those woods and we think it was Bigfoot," Ayers said. "But can we say that it was for sure Bigfoot? No, because we didn't get any substantial, harcore evidence."

The SHE-Squatchers will continue searching for Bigfoot, and are hosting a Bigfoot Banter event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Mahnomen's Red Apple Cafe (116 Main St.), where they hope to make connections with those in attendance.

"We're just hoping everyone can come out to tell us some stories, because we really want to hear them and make the contacts so we have better ideas of where to search," Ayers said. "We may not find anything, but that's part of the experience. Sometimes you do, and sometimes you don't, but I love the idea of Bigfoot."