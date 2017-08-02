Crews were checking the structural integrity of the building. The partial collapse of the school building possibly was caused by a natural gas explosion, the department said in a Twitter post at 10:46 a.m.

“It had to be a significant explosion that would take out that brick,” Brian Tyner, Minneapolis fire’s assistant chief of administration, said in a media update at the scene.

“There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School,” Minnehaha Academy said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more.”

Ambulances were rushing to the scene at 11 a.m., according to a Pioneer Press reporter on the scene.

The St. Paul Fire Department sent crews to the scene to assist.

Minnehaha Academy is a private K-12 school that dates back to 1913.