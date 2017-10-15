Yet many deer hunters still use copper-jacketed lead bullets, or some other form of ammunition containing high quantities of lead — and it's causing a problem for Minnesota's bald eagle population. At the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in St. Paul, over 500 eagles received or admitted to its clinic over the past 24 years have either died or had to be euthanized due to lead poisoning — and 90 percent of the bald eagles received by the Raptor Center (120-130 per year) for all types of problems have elevated lead residues in their blood.

Additionally, in a 2012 study conducted by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, 58 bald eagles that had been found dead in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin were examined for lead exposure — and a whopping 60 percent had detectable lead concentrations, while 38 percent of the 58 birds had concentrations within the lethal range for lead poisoning.

So what's the correlation with deer hunting? According to Kelly Blackledge, who works for the USFWS at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, the gut piles left behind by deer hunters who field dress their kills before bringing them home for processing are "like a buffet" for bald eagles and other scavengers in the wild.

"Most hunters remove the internal organs from the deer in the field and leave them behind," she explained during a noon lunch presentation at the Becker County Museum on Wednesday — and because not all bald eagles in Minnesota migrate to warmer climes for the winter, and they don't hibernate, the internal organs of a deer that are found in the gut piles left by hunters are a rich source of much-needed nutrients to get them through the long, cold months ahead.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of lead bullets, which fragment upon impact, the lead is often spread throughout the deer's organs — and "it only takes a little over one grain of lead to be fatal to an eagle," Blackledge said.

Lead poisoning is also something that takes place over time, she added; it may take weeks, or months, for the signs to become visible enough for the eagle to appear sick.

Unfortunately, by that time, it is often too late for anything to be done to save them, she added — and the only known form of treatment, a medical procedure known as chelation, is very expensive and doesn't have a high percentage of success.

Though there are other ways for birds such as eagles to ingest lead, hunting ammunition is one of the easiest to remedy, Blackledge said, as there are non-toxic options available.

"A solid copper bullet is actually better, because it has such a clean shot," she said, adding that the bullet won't fragment inside the animal, and that leads to a more efficient kill.

Though such non-toxic options have often been more expensive in the past, that gap in cost has narrowed considerably in recent years, she added.

"Hunting at Tamarac is a tradition that's been going on for a long time," Blackledge said, adding, "Hunters have traditionally been some of our best conservationists."

The reason why the use of lead shot has continued to be so prevalent in deer hunting, she said, is that "not much information is out there about (its toxic effects)."

Once hunters become aware of how big an issue it is, she added, the majority of them are more than willing to make the switch.

What Blackledge would like to see, in addition to more widespread information about lead poisoning and its effect on wildlife, is more non-toxic options for not only hunting, but fishing as well — lead tackle has also been known to cause lethal poisoning in loons and trumpeter swans, which are both native to Tamarac during the summer, she added.

"I would like to see more (non-toxic) options in stores in this area," she said. "You can order them online, but... hopefully that's something that will change over time, as the demand gets higher."

For more information, please visit the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service website at www.fws.gov/midwest/refuges/leadfree.html.