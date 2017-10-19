Police in Bloomington were called shortly after 5 a.m. Aug. 5 about an explosion at the Dar Al Farooq mosque after a bomb was thrown through the window of the imam's office while worshipers were gathered for morning prayers. No one was injured in the bombing. No arrests have been made.

In the security camera video, a man is seen standing in a hallway when, moments later, the bomb goes off. The force of the bomb can be seen clearly in the video, causing the video to shake briefly.

The man can then be seen running into the nearest room across the hall from where the bomb appeared to go off. Moments later, another man can be seen running frantically through the hallway.

Mohamed Omar, the mosque's executive director, told reporters on Aug. 5 in Bloomington that a member of the congregation saw a pickup truck speeding away from the building's parking lot just after the blast.

A preliminary investigation indicated the explosion was caused by a destructive device in violation of federal law, according to the Minneapolis division of the FBI.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center following the bombing reached its fundraising goal of $95,000 in less than two weeks.

On Aug. 16, the FBI announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the bombing.