    Minn. ranks second in bicycle friendliness

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Minnesota was selected as the second most bicycle friendly state in the nation this week.

    According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the League of American Bicyclists released the ranking, putting the North Star State in second and Washington in first. States coming behind Minnesota were California, Oregon and Massachusetts.

    The ranking was based on multiple indicators including:

    • Infrastructure and funding that provide safe places to bike.

    • Education and encouragement programs that promote cycling.

    • Passage and enforcement of bicycle friendly laws that make it safe and comfortable for people of all ages and abilities to ride.

