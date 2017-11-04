Search
    West Nile Virus confirmed in northwest Minnesota horse

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:00 p.m.

    EUCLID, Minn. — West Nile Virus has been diagnosed in a 33-year-old American Quarter Horse mare in Euclid, the state Board of Animal Health reported Thursday, Oct. 26.

    In a news release, the BAH said the attending veterinarian Oct. 9 reported the horse presented symptoms of incoordination and exhibited weakness in both hind legs. The horse responded to supportive care to control pain and inflammation and showed significant improvement in clinical signs within a week. Laboratory results confirmed West Nile Virus on Oct. 23, the BAH said.

    The horse's vaccine history is unknown before 2015, when the reporting veterinarian began vaccinating the mare annually, with the most recent vaccine being administered this spring.

    This is the first confirmed case in a Minnesota horse since August 2016, the BAH said. Positive test results for West Nile Virus must be reported to the Board of Animal Health. This year, West Nile Virus has been confirmed in 246 horses in 37 states including Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota, and the Minnesota Department of Health has documented 23 human cases.

    Euclid is 15 miles east of Grand Forks.

