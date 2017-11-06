Statewide news

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office said Curtis Strand's body was found Wednesday, Nov. 1, and that the death does not appear to be suspicious. The body was taken to the Midwest County Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn. for examination.

University of Minnesota workers authorize possible strike

MINNEAPOLIS—More than 1,500 workers at the University of Minnesota have taken an initial step toward a strike, Teamsters Local 320 said Thursday.

Eighty-five percent of voting members authorized a strike, said Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer.

The workers include building mechanics, custodians, food-service workers and more.

They want a fair wage increase and the right to keep their specific workplace assignments when returning from extended sick or family leave, Aldes said. The university has offered 1.25 percent pay increases, he said.

Negotiators for the U and Local 320 have been in mediation for about seven months, Aldes said. The next session is set for Nov. 27.

(STP)

Minn. woman escapes serious injury when metal flies off truck through her windshield

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.—It's something you'd most-likely see in a movie, but for a 38-year-old Minnesota woman, it happened in real life.

According to a post by the Minnesota State Patrol's Facebook page from Friday, Nov. 3, the woman was driving northbound on I-494 near I-94 on Thursday, Nov. 2 near Maple Grove, Minn. when a piece of metal flew off a nearby truck, bounced off the interstate and through the windshield of her Jeep Cherokee.

The woman walked away from the incident with a few cuts, but not major injuries. The driver of the vehicle from which the piece of metal flew off has not been located.

In the post, the State Patrol urges motorists to make sure anything you're transporting is properly secured.

"Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people," the post reads. "Use ratchet straps or toe straps to make sure items are secure. It also doesn't hurt to stop as you travel from point A to point B to make sure your load is still secure."

(FNS) PHOTO1 PHOTO2

Students injured in Roseau school bus crash

ROSEAU, Minn.—Several children were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after the school bus they were in was hit by another vehicle near Roseau.

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the crash about 3 miles east of Roseau on Minnesota Highway 11, according to a news release. Officers determined Garrett Rasmusson of Warroad rear-ended the bus with his vehicle, the release stated.

The driver of the bus, Wayne Rothenberger, was not injured, according to the release. Rasmusson and several children were take to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, where they were treated and released for unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation.

(GFH)

More swastikas found on Macalester College campus

ST. PAUL—Macalester College continues to have issues with swastikas turning up on campus, according to online alerts posted Wednesday, Nov. 1, and Thursday, Nov. 2, on the St. Paul college's website.

One was drawn on a residence hall bulletin board, and another found carved into a door.

Officials believe both incidents occurred earlier in October.

"Actions and behaviors such as this are unacceptable and have a wide range of negative impacts on the community," Macalester said in the report. "The swastika is a symbol of anti-semitism and white supremacy that raises feelings among many communities of being targeted and singled out."

Anti-Arab hate speech also was discovered Thursday, Nov. 2, on a custodial closet door in a residence hall, according to the private liberal arts college.

"There is no indication that any particular student or employee was targeted," the statement said.

The college filed reports on the incidents with its campus security and forwarded them to the St. Paul Police Department.

A similar swastika incident was reported Sept. 15. The college issued an online alert then and asked for help in finding those responsible for the damage.

(STP)