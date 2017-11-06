Statewide news

The names of those involved have not yet been released and the accident is currently under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported around 4 a.m. on Kandiyohi County Road 9 near Nest Lake.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department, a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 15-year-old male from Spicer was going south on County Road 9 when it left the road, struck an approach and overturned into a slough on the west side of the road.

Passengers in the vehicle included a 13-year-old girl from Spicer, a 15-year-old boy from Belgrade and a 16-year-old boy from New London.

All four were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(WCT)

Former Vikings defensive tackle advances on "The Voice"

MINNEAPOLIS—Former Vikings defensive tackle Esera Tuaolo has advanced to the playoffs of NBC's vocal competition show "The Voice," after impressing judges with a rendition of Luther Vandross' "Superstar."

Tuaolo, 49, of Minneapolis, survived the show's Knockout Round on Monday night after Blake Shelton chose Tuaolo's performance over fellow competitor Adam Cunningham's.

The Hawaii native wore an NFC Championship ring during his blind audition at the beginning of the show's 13th season.

The Packers drafted Tuaolo in 1991, and he played for the Vikings from 1992 to 1996. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and on the 1999 Atlanta Falcons team that lost the Super Bowl to Denver.

Tuaolo, who is gay, testified against a 2006 bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would have outlawed gay marriage. The activist has written a book, "Alone in the Trenches: My Life As a Gay Man in the NFL."

(STP)

Farmington woman shoots at police, then kills herself

FARMINGTON, Minn.—A Farmington woman, who shot at police, killed herself Monday at her townhome during an hours-long standoff.

Farmington police responded at 3:20 p.m. after the woman's mother and friend said she was threatening suicide and had a handgun.

When officers opened a window and called out to identify themselves, the woman yelled, asked police to leave and threatened to shoot her gun.

The woman then shot at police, said Farmington police Det. Shawn Scovill.

A Dakota County SWAT team, a crisis negotiation team and other officers formed a perimeter around the home. Scovill said intermittent text messages from the woman stopped about 6 p.m.

Two remote-control robots were deployed into the residence, and video showed the woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman's name was being withheld by Farmington police until the family was notified.