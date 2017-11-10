Hunter near Tracy accidentally shot during deer opener
REDWOOD FALLS — A hunter was accidentally shot while hunting near Tracy, Minnesota, during the firearms deer opener Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was not identified, was wounded in the leg when another hunter fired in his direction while shooting at a deer.
The individual was brought to the Tracy Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
All those involved were wearing blaze orange as required by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office and DNR issued a reminder for hunters to use extreme caution while conducting deer drives and to always be aware of where all the hunters in their party are located.
(WCT)