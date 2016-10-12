You know that feeling you get after eating a gray-looking piece of chicken that makes you chew a little slower because you're pretty sure you shouldn't be swallowing it? That's the same feeling many walked away with Sunday night after watching the second presidential debate. Something wasn't quite right, and now many are left feeling like that queeziness is just a prelude to the full blown food poisoning that awaits.

It wasn't simply uninspiring - it was straight out disheartening and depressing to look back and forth between the candidates and wonder which scandals and dishonesties are worse.

Instead of being able to contemplate a candidate's strengths and ideas for the future, we're stuck trying to figure out which piece of nasty chicken has the best chance of digesting semi-normally.

But perhaps we can try to wash that gristle down with a little bit of lemonade we make out of these lemons. This can't be Clinton's time or Trump's time - this needs to be our time. In lieu of a really good candidate that people can get excited over (apologies to those who truly are excited about one or another), we need to step up and remind our country's leaders that they are not the end-all, be-all. This is a democracy, and what we do collectively as the country's citizens can dwarf the actions of any one president. It's clear that in the absence of good, strong, moral leadership, we need to step up and grow it from the bottom on up. Neither Clinton nor Trump will make our lives better - we need to do it ourselves.

If we are able to tune out the screeching noise coming from the presidential campaign and look around us, we can find the heroes that we're looking for - it's us. It's our local leaders. Now is a crucial time to pay attention to who is running to represent us. We need to spend less time thinking about Trump and Clinton and more time getting to know who the candidates are that are running for our school and county boards and our city councils. It should matter to us who our district judges are and who sits in our sheriff's offices. Their stories and debates may not be as juicy as the bad episode of Melrose Place we saw Sunday night, but those are the people who can make or break our world much more than our president. A president is mostly limited to the power they are given by the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, so if we aren't sure who those people are or what they stand for, now would be an excellent time to get to know them. Write them. Let's break out our best Jerry MaGuire and help them help us as they begin working with a whole new president.

Whatever area of our lives we struggle with, there is very little chance the president will change it. The answers to our own problems almost alway lay within and at a much lower level than the executive branch of the United States government. Let's spend more quality time with our kids and grandkids and less time on our phones. Let's volunteer for something good in our communities. Let's act the way we want our country's leaders to act. Let's vote with an educated opinion. There are no housekeepers here - we need to make our own beds.