Thanks to newspaper for Toast of Tamarac publicity

A Toast to Tamarac was a successful fundraiser for Friends of Tamarac in large part due to the articles and photos that the newspaper published in support of our mission.

Our mission is connecting children with nature and our fundraising efforts go to support that effort. There is nothing so beautiful as watching a class of youngsters experiencing Tamarac in all its fall glory. Our fall school groups are coming out now, putting on the Tamarac backpacks, and pulling out their journals, created by Friends volunteers, to record all the wonders they see at the refuge.

Our annual Fall Festival brought in many families that enjoyed the day with activities for all. We had the most beautiful fall day to welcome everyone, but it would not have been nearly as successful without the newspaper getting the word out to our community and inviting them to the festivities.

It was a magical day riding on the JC trolley, interacting with live ducks, and enjoying puppets, duck calls, woodcarvers, Niijii radio, rockets, and apples for all, among many other activities. Our volunteers and refuge staff that manned the event are a group of amazing, generous people.

Coming up next is the Tamarac Annual Photo Contest. Be sure and come to Washington Square Mall the week of November 10 to see the photo display and vote for your favorite.

-- Vonnie Jacobson, president, Friends of Tamarac