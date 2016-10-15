Railroad Retirement Act

On December 11, 2001, Roll Call #485, there were 369 nayes, 33 Nays and 31 not voting. Mike Pence was a nay vote on this important legislation affecting over one million recipients covered under Railroad Retirement. This was a bipartisan bill agreed to by management, labor, the Railroad Retirement Board and the actuaries. Voting records are not forgotten. Does Mike Pence deserve our support? You be the judge!

-Thomas J. Dwyer, National President of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees