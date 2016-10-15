Railroad Retirement Act
I am addressing this article to all railroad workers, retirees, widows, widowers' and dependents who are covered under the Railroad Retirement Act. In 2001, on the floor of the HOuse of Representatives than Congressman Mike Pence, R-IN voted against the Railroad Retirement and Survivors Improvement Act of 2001. This is the bill which provided retirement at age 60 with 30 years of service. Anyone who retired after February 1, 2002 is covered under this amended law.
On December 11, 2001, Roll Call #485, there were 369 nayes, 33 Nays and 31 not voting. Mike Pence was a nay vote on this important legislation affecting over one million recipients covered under Railroad Retirement. This was a bipartisan bill agreed to by management, labor, the Railroad Retirement Board and the actuaries. Voting records are not forgotten. Does Mike Pence deserve our support? You be the judge!
-Thomas J. Dwyer, National President of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees