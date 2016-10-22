Buboltz' say Skoe, Eken and Marquart are strong leaders for this area
Well-funded groups, which do not identify themselves very clearly, are trying to oust our strong leaders from our area, Sen. Skoe, Sen. Eken and Rep. Paul Marquart.
These three consistently have demonstrated strong leadership for our area. In Minnesota it is as much about the suburbs versus rural as it is between the political parties.
If we lose these leaders in this election, we will be the losers. — Larry and Adrienne Buboltz, Detroit Lakes