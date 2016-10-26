Forget common sense, elect candidates with good sense

This motivated me to look up common sense in the dictionary to educate myself on what I actually stood for. It was defined as: The basic ability to understand things that are shared by all people and can reasonably be expected of nearly all people without need for debate. In other words, I am very good at knowing things that everybody else already knows.

Although this should bring great comfort to me, I was immediately confronted with two major problems. First, if everyone already knows everything I know, why would they need me to tell them anything? Second, if two people have different ideas, how can they both have "common sense" if it is defined as something that is shared by everyone?

This caused me to read a little further in the definition to resolve these obvious contradictions. What I found is that "common sense" is not necessarily equated with "good sense" which is defined as sound judgment. At this point, it made sense to me to forget about "common sense" and look instead to what has made "good sense" over the past few years to determine who I should vote for.

I looked at Minnesota's economy. I saw that in the past six years the unemployment rate had dropped from 8.1 percent to 4 percent and the number of unemployed workers had dropped from 238,000 to 118,000. That's a 50 percent improvement over six years. I notice this when I go uptown and many stores have Help Wanted signs out. It wasn't that long ago when it was pretty hard to find a job. That seems to make a lot of good sense.

I looked at Health Care. I saw that people who have health insurance in Minnesota went from 91 percent to 95 percent in the past six years which is the second best percentage in the nation. That's a significant increase. I did see that it cost me almost twice as much to see a doctor as it did six years ago, but at least a lot more people can get in to see them and they can get a discount on their insurance if they have lower incomes. That makes good sense.

I looked at how the government functioned. Minnesota's budget moved from a $4.5 billion deficit in the last six years to a $900 million surplus. They had to raise some taxes to do this, but I really didn't feel it that much and a $4.5 billion dollar deficit is just plain obscene. That makes good sense.

I looked at what happened six years ago in our state government to make such huge differences. The most significant change was the people of Minnesota elected Mark Dayton and a whole lot of Democrats to clean up the mess Tim Pawlenty and a Republican legislature left. That made real good sense.

Our Democratic representatives and senators have done an excellent job in the past six years bringing our state back to financial stability while maintaining the quality of life we cherish in Minnesota. That is why I am voting for Paul Marquart and Kent Eken and supporting Rod Skoe and Bryan Klabunde. When someone makes that much "good sense," I consider it more than common. It is extraordinary. - Donald Johnson, Detroit Lakes