Letter: Shame on Marquart for ‘political tap dance’

One of those visits was with members of the Clay County Farm Bureau who shared their frustrations what some described as “many years of unfulfilled promises” from their current state representative.

After hearing from a number of groups, I crafted legislation known as the ‘School Building Bond

Agricultural Tax Credit’ or ‘Ag to School tax Credit.’ It passed out of the property tax committee

and the floor of the Minnesota House in 2015. Paul Marquart voted against it – both times.

However, the successful legislation remained in conference committee over last summer and fall, awaiting final action during the 2016 session.

Then, after seeing the wide legislative support for the measure, Marquart awkwardly submitted

legislation 100 percent identical to mine this past session, realizing his no votes would cost him political capital.

During the last week of the 2016 session, the legislature approved my bill, giving farmers a tax

reduction equal to 40 percent of their school property tax obligations. Paul then went to work

campaigning about how he worked to help get this legislation passed. Unfortunately, Governor

Dayton vetoed this tax relief bill.

It is unfortunate that Rep. Marquart did not bring property tax relief for farmers when Democrats

had complete control over state government two years ago and then voted against farmers, not

once, but twice this past biennium. In my nine years in the state legislature, I have never seen

anything as shameless as Paul Marquart’s political tap-dance during an election season.

-- State Representative Steve Drazkowski, Mazeppa