Letter: Attack ads about Marquart 'not caring about people' are false and 'sickening'

I would really like to express my feelings on the negative mail, radio ads, and videos I have seen about Paul Malquart. I have to say from personal experience, that Paul Marquart has went above and beyond to help my family with some serious issues. The mail ads have stated that Paul Marquart does not care about the people or issues in the community. I can say for sure that those statements are false and I whole heartedly put so much trust in him and his role for our community! I'm disappointed in this election and how it has attacked such a passionate person that stands with us and for us.

Rita Alaniz - Detroit Lakes

Explore related topics: opinion