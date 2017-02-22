Many federally registered and licensed facilities have long histories of violations that have caused terrible suffering, such as when laboratories scald monkeys and other animals to death because incompetent staff left them in cages put through high-temperature washers, or when roadside zoos deny veterinary care to sick and injured animals and lock them in cramped, squalid cages.

Public taxes fund these agencies, and the public should not be kept in the dark because the feds would rather shield abusers than hold them accountable.—PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo, New York