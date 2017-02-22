Letter: Scrubbing USDA website a shameful attempt to shield abusers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's surprise, abrupt removal from its website of all inspection reports and information about laboratories, circuses, roadside zoos, and other facilities that confine animals and use them for their own gain is a shameful attempt to keep the public from knowing when and which laws and regulations have been violated.
Many federally registered and licensed facilities have long histories of violations that have caused terrible suffering, such as when laboratories scald monkeys and other animals to death because incompetent staff left them in cages put through high-temperature washers, or when roadside zoos deny veterinary care to sick and injured animals and lock them in cramped, squalid cages.
Public taxes fund these agencies, and the public should not be kept in the dark because the feds would rather shield abusers than hold them accountable.—PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo, New York