Time to compromise: Local roads need dedicated state funds

With road, bridge, and transit deficits growing deeper with every season of inaction, it's time for state leaders to come together this year to fix our crumbling transportation infrastructure.

It won't be easy because they are miles apart on a solution.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton's proposal emphasizes traditional user fees like gas tax and license tab fee increases, while the Republican plan includes a mix of general fund, squeezing more efficiencies out of current funding streams, and shifting the tax revenues from the sale of auto parts from the General Fund to transportation purposes. Both plans include significant bonding.

While we recognize real and compelling arguments exist for and against each of these diverse proposals, we think a suitable solution should include a mix of both plans - with at least half of any new funding coming from traditional, constitutionally dedicated funding sources like the gas tax and tab fees, and the remaining portion from alternative funding sources.

The County State-Aid Highway system is the backbone of the Greater Minnesota economy and the key factor in any successful local, regional, or statewide economic development plan. It is also critically underfunded.

Local road planners need certainty that any new funding will be in place to carry out five year plans and beyond if they are to gain the greatest efficiencies from the funding they receive. Machinery needs to be purchased, contracts negotiated, staffing and other needs addressed. This is only possible if those funds are guaranteed, and the only way those funds can be guaranteed is if they are constitutionally dedicated.

We understand people don't like the thought of a gas tax or license tab fee increase, but we also understand that this opposition softens if they know any and all new funding from those increases goes directly to roads and bridges. It softens further if they know the gas tax or tab fee increase would go directly toward fixing a specific safety or capacity concern in their area.

What's important to understand about our state is the chronic, long-term lack of funding is starving local governments into a patchwork of transportation haves and have nots. Counties with larger relative populations, or a big box store, are implementing wheelage and/or local option sales taxes, while smaller or border counties are left behind. This is not the adequate and stable funding source counties say is critical to begin addressing mounting needs.

With the safety of our citizens, and the efficiencies of Greater Minnesota core industries at stake, it is time for leadership to come together this year on the four-year-old promise to fund transportation. The state cannot afford another dead-end result.

(Douglas County Commissioner Jim Stratton of Alexandria is chairman of the 29-member Minnesota Rural Counties organization)