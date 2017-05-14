Letter: Is the FBI investigation getting too hot for Trump?

By this third time of trying to find out if Hillary was doing something illegal, more and more people began to wonder if she was trustworthy. Now President Trump just fired James Comey, director of the FBI (who is supposed to have a 10-year term in the position) which makes no sense to me.

I wonder if Donald Trump is afraid that Mr. Comey would find out something about President Trump's connection to Russia and our election which he wants to keep hidden! As a country we can only hope all our elected officials will stand up for what is good for our country and not their own monetary or political gain.—Carol Strache, Frazee