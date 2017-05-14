Letter: Is the FBI investigation getting too hot for Trump?
This is not fake news! FBI Director James Comey inadvertently helped Donald Trump get elected. In the last 11 days before the presidential election, the FBI was looking in a laptop computer that belonged Anthony Weiner and his wife, which may have had information about Hillary Clinton. The last four days before the presidential election, Comey stated there was nothing illegal on this computer. (This was the third time that he was looking for some information which would show that Hillary was doing something crooked.) In the meantime, while trying to find incriminating facts on Hillary—Donald Trump was hollering over all the media, "she's a crook—lock her up!"
By this third time of trying to find out if Hillary was doing something illegal, more and more people began to wonder if she was trustworthy. Now President Trump just fired James Comey, director of the FBI (who is supposed to have a 10-year term in the position) which makes no sense to me.
I wonder if Donald Trump is afraid that Mr. Comey would find out something about President Trump's connection to Russia and our election which he wants to keep hidden! As a country we can only hope all our elected officials will stand up for what is good for our country and not their own monetary or political gain.—Carol Strache, Frazee