The new benefits were proposed by the Department of Natural Resources and approved by state lawmakers during the 2017 Minnesota legislative session.

It's a good move. Our veterans often don't get the appreciation they deserve.

"We are grateful to the men and women who have served in the military," said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr in a news release announcing the new benefits. "Providing free access to Minnesota state parks is just one way to thank them for their service and sacrifice."

Other DNR benefits are also available to veterans, such as first preferences for special deer hunts, exemptions for needing a firearms safety certificate, and a free subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine.

To see all of the licenses, permits and passes that are available to military personnel and veterans, and the form of identification that an individual needs to show, visit www.mndnr.gov and select the drop-down menu under "Licences, Permits and Regulations."

The DNR is already recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company for its support of active and retired military personnel and their families. The new park benefit fits in nicely with that designation.

Active military personnel and veterans with a service-related disability should feel free to go to a state park, such as Lake Carlos State Park here in Douglas County, and get their free permit to explore the parks this summer.

Many people don't realize all the things they can do at a state park. You can camp, find lodging, go biking or hiking along a trail, relax on a beach, learn about nature and more. You can also rent park equipment for free — everything from GPS units for geocaching adventures, to birding kits and rods and reels for fishing.

Also, veterans who are searching for a little peace and quiet can find a quiet getaway in a state park. A list is included in the summer guide on the Parks and Trails website. Go to www.mndnr.gov and search for "peace and quiet."

If you know of a veteran with a service-related disability or an active member of the military, let them know about this new opportunity to take a well-deserved break at our parks, for free.

(Alexandria Echo Press editorials represent the opinion of the Echo Press Editorial Board, which includes Jeff Beach, Editor; Jody Hanson, Publisher; and Al Edenloff, News/Opinion Editor)