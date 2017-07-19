Letter: DL should show compassion towards landlord, veteran

It is difficult to visit with people very long this weekend before they start talking about the situation the city created during the last council meeting. This was a mud puddle that wasn't worth stepping into so fast. One would think that the city is overpopulated with such properties and this was a community emergency. How silly, but I guess after all there is just no room in the inn to tolerate this stuff. Oh, it was for their health and safety, all right.

My apologies to Laurel Carlson for the way our city has treated her by revoking her rental permit on shaky grounds. Shame on her for putting in a new furnace, kitchen range, shingles and toilet, all without a permit for her renters! After all, we got rules you know.

As for Brian Fraser, her renter, the Vietnam vet who is paying his way; I and a hundred others drove by his home this weekend. I liked his U.S flag wreath and the sweet corn, tomatoes and other vegetables he is raising for himself. No complaints about loud parties and the police being there on a regular basis. Maybe he should be in public housing and getting food stamps? Moving him out will not get the building painted.

OK, let's take a look at the landlord next door that registered the paint complaint—they really have it tough. They only own 12 parcels of property in this area with a total estimated tax value of $1,399,800. That doesn't include their lake property valued at $621,300. These properties are all sheltered in "Living Trusts" as well. Nice. It is amazing how we walk into church on Sunday and hear about the Good Samaritan and forget it on the way out the door.

Let's stick to the facts and set the record straight. The home Brian lives in is not a garage as some have said. For people to repeat this is just a very mean smear campaign. The Becker County website shows this as a five-room single bedroom residential building with carpeted floors, full bath, built in 1923, with a poured foundation and crawl space. Does this sound like a garage to you? The garage was built in 1945. Ever hear of someone living in a house with an attached garage? That's what this is.

By all accounts the house with it's own street address has had city power, water and sewer for a long, long time. It is heated with natural gas. OK, it needs a paint job, but it must have come as no surprise to the city that someone was living there.

Perhaps some human compassion to balance the compliance order should be considered. Maybe giving a simple conditional use permit could be considered? There are many of those being used all over town.

Or wait until Brian finally no longer lives there; then maybe the rental closes? Why come down with an iron fist of callous disregard? For now, I say fix the safety issues and paint the place and let these people go on living their lives again with dignity.

Thank you to the generous area businessmen who donated materials and Jordan Cossett who stepped forward to help with the Go Fund Me site. Yes, I donated and I encourage you to do the same. I also believe if Laurel Carlson could get legal counsel, this whole situation may be reversed quite quickly. Brian, I believe, is getting railroaded, so vets please support your brother.

--- Ben Weekley, Detroit Lakes