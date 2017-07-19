Letter: City needs to give veteran, landlord a break

In this day and age where everyone is struggling to make ends meet, why would you take away this woman's livelihood? Why would you cause her renters to be displaced in a town where affordable housing is almost non existent? The options for the elderly and disabled are either

nursing homes or, apartments that are outrageously priced. This woman has been doing this for 40 years, why, all of a sudden would you report her now?

Why would you want to take away her home? Perhaps, instead of reporting her, you could ask her if you could help her bring her property up to your standards. I notice that the picture that you took showed the side of the garage that needed the most work. What about the rest of the property? I drove by there and it really doesn't look that bad. With a little paint and fixing, it would perhaps meet your standards.

I understand the need to have standards and I'm not trying to be unreasonable here, but perhaps if she had a little help she could stay in her home and her renters would not be displaced.

I don't know any of the people involved here, but I do have compassion for my fellow man. With the state of our world today, it is critical that we understand that sometimes, there is a "grey area" in situations that needs to be considered, rather than a black and white answer. We need to "do unto others as we would have them do unto us."

Matthew 25:40 says "And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."—Lillian Nybo, Detroit Lakes