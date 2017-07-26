Letter: Kudos to Becker County Landfill
Cheers to the employees of the Becker County Transfer Station! After the city closed the yard waste site just off of Tower Road and Highway 59 on Thursday morning, those of us in the Floyd Lake and surrounding areas had to trek a bit further to the County Transfer Station.
What an amazing experience. County employees were everywhere, all pleasant and sympathetic. The easily identifiable crew, sporting neon shirts and orange vests, kept the parade of brush filled trucks and trailers moving along by directing traffic, pushing mountains of tree debris with heavy equipment and even helping people unload!
After an estimated 600 vehicles/loads came through on Thursday alone, they were doing their job with a smile. Those same smiles were still there Friday and Saturday all the way until closing time. Thank you! We appreciate you!
In addition, a big shout out to the DL Public Utilities crews, who also woke up with a lot of unexpected work Wednesday morning and with the help of the Elk River crew, restored our power by Wednesday evening. Thank you!—Terri Hutchinson, Big Floyd Lake