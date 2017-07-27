We get that, because we at the newspaper don't just walk a day in those shoes, we live in them. Believe us, we get it.

How, then, do we understand what these leaders go through (oftentimes even knowing those individuals personally from covering them for years) but still turn around and publically shine a light on a decision they've made that might make them look bad? Because it's our job, and we've all got one to do. We report the good and the bad.

We believe the Detroit Lakes City Council should grandfather in Laurel Carlson's rental property that the 70-year-old woman is renting to a 59-year-old disabled military veteran. The council has voted to revoke Carlson's license to rent due to the fact that she's in violation of a longstanding zoning ordinance with the number of rental properties she has on the size lot she's on (a cabin and a basement rental on a 7,500-square-foot lot).

She says she's been renting those spaces out since before the 1968 zoning ordinance. The council has the right to grandfather her in so that Carlson can keep what she says is her only source of income, and the veteran can keep the home he's lived happily in for six years.

But the city also has the right to go by their books and require proof of these rentals from back in the 1960s before budging.

This story has blown up and caused a lot of back and forth at the water cooler over what is right: a by-the-book approach (which can be a slippery slope) or empathy for a couple of longtime Detroit Lakes residents who, by all accounts we've heard, have been nice, respectful people in the community.

Of course we believe safety code violations identified on that property should be addressed - there is no doubt about that, but if that is done, it is the humane thing to grandfather them in, because there is the legal power to do so.

Having said that, we do not buy into some of the public rhetoric on social media that if the council does not reverse its decision they are cold hearted, uppity or somehow having their palms greased in the case.

Although some of our city council members have felt the heat lately from our stories, we encourage people to remember that every year, every month, week and day, our community's leaders are making good decisions that you may never hear about because the stories we do on them don't usually go viral.

It's simply not as interesting. It is more riveting to be outraged and to assume everybody in power has a personal agenda. When good decisions are made, it rarely gets more than a "hey, that's good." And that's not right, either.

Do we believe the council got it wrong this time? Yes. We do not regret publishing the story. Do we believe they should hear from constituents who do not agree with them? Yes. But it should be done with civility, because stepping up to the plate to lead isn't easy, and until somebody has done it and has felt that pressure, they should put their pitchfork away in lieu of an honest but respectful conversation.