DL Morning Rotary hits all 5 fundraiser goals

Our Rotary Club organizes five fundraisers each year. The Rotary year begins in July and end ends in June of each year. We sell peaches in August, have a wine and food pairing in October, sell roses in November, hold the Poles and Holes Fishing Derby in February and carry out the meatball dinner in March.

Our proceeds from the fundraisers support many non-profits, literacy and hunger initiatives, building ventures—both locally and worldwide!

In the past year we supported the Lakes Crisis Center, the Boys/Girls Club, sports teams, the Becker County Food Pantry, the Becker County Museum capital campaign, Angel of Remembrance park, international exchange students, polio eradication, the Guided Reading program in Waubun-Ogema, reading programs at eight area grade schools, senior scholarship programs in Detroit Lakes and Frazee, scholarships to Detroit Lakes M State, leadership camp for area high school students, Patriot Dog assistance, Polar Fest, the Powwow, Special Olympics, Becker County Senior Initiatives—and the list goes on!

In addition to fundraising/supporting our communities monetarily, our Breakfast Rotary Club members are involved in many area and international hands-on service projects.

Our "famous" peach sale is coming soon, sometime in August. Can't wait for those juicy peaches! If you'd like to learn more about our Breakfast Rotary Club, we meet every Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Speak Easy in Detroit Lakes. We'd love to have you come!—Kathy Michaelson, Detroit Lakes