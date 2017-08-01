Letter: Rep. Green should stay out of school district business
Steve Green would best remember that when he was elected to serve our district, not his district but we the people's district, that he was elected to serve all of the people and not just the ones that share his views.
The school districts will do what is best for their students and if that involves "spreading progressive social values" it may actually decrease discriminating against students who are different than the other students. And by the way, does progressive social values fall in the same category as the Red Menace?
Just wondering.—Deb Seaberg, rural Detroit Lakes