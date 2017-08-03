Letter: Oh, how the laws change for WE Fest

On Sunday, a few more had lined up to the north and also to the south. Monday I headed back to work and now there were 20 or more campers lined up on the shoulder of the road facing both directions. On Tuesday, there were 50 or more campers along the highway

I witnessed that these campers are using the right of way to set up camp. They had chairs, blankets, barbeque grills and coolers all set up in the ditch and were consuming alcohol. Is our local and state law enforcement enforcing the laws or looking the other way to accommodate this venue?

Well here is Section 169.34 prohibitions, stopping, parking, Portion 14- Section C: "No person shall, for camping purposes, leave or park a travel trailer on or within the limits of any highway or on any highway right of way, except where signs are erected designating the place of a campsite." Now if you don't call this scene camping, I don't know what is.

We have several spots across this state that the state or county have deemed not safe for parking along the roadway. For example, on Highway 34 East, the state has "No Parking" signs along the stretch of Ottertail River, where the tubing takes place, so it must not be safe to park there.

Another location, between Rock Lake and Rice Lake, has "No Parking" signs on a gravel road that maybe has 10 vehicles a day go through that area. But yet, we allow this mess to happen on a state highway that has hundreds, if not thousands, of vehicles a day that travel this route.

This is a distraction to drivers along this stretch of Highway 59. We have people that are standing on top of their campers waving at every vehicle that passed by and people walking in and out between campers into the road itself. This is a huge distraction to many drivers and a good way to cause an accident. We have so many laws against distracted driving, texting, talking on your cell phone, etc. the list goes on and on.

I have no problem with people wanting to have a good time, enjoying themselves and enjoying time with family and friends. But if WE Fest wants to hold a venue of this size, then they need to figure out a way to solve this problem and handle the volume of people they try to accommodate.

Why not open the campgrounds the weekend before Wednesday. The VIP and others are allowed to enter the grounds earlier. They should staff people for the whole week rather than just for VIP, they should include every campground.

Another item I would like to address is riding in the back of pickup trucks. State law says that each and every passenger shall be buckled up, as our law enforcement states "Click it or Ticket." Let's practice what we preach.

My final thought on this issue is when emergency vehicles have an emergency to tend to and the roadways and shoulders are blocked up for miles, where are drivers supposed to pull over and allow emergency vehicles to pass through to their destination in a safe manner? I would think that the county and state officials would take a good hard look at this problem. Laws are written to protect the public and provide safety on our taxpayer highways.—Rich Grossman, Detroit Lakes