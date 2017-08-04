Our domestic policies to protect and advance issues related to the environment, public education, healthcare, social services, civil rights, voting rights, aging and decrepit infrastructure, law and order—you name it, are being eroded by the day. But the most ominous signal of a declining America in the face of making "America Great Again" is the resurgence of our allies in Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea and yes, even China.

Since backing out of the global climate agreement, siding with Putin and Russia, trying to back out of the Iran Nuclear deal and most of our trade agreements, the rest of the free world has decided to work together to strengthen their economic and security ties without United States leadership and participation.

We have become "irrelevant" in world affairs since we can no longer be trusted to live up to our agreements for more than an election cycle. Meet Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, new leaders of the free world.

What effects will that have? Despite "America First" opinions to the contrary, we are in dynamic global economic and security positions requiring all nations to work together actively to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. The terrorist movements alone are sufficient to demand maximum cooperation/coordination of international security forces. The Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear deal demonstrated that diplomatic solutions are achievable.

Military solutions simply create more chaos and unpredictable costs in lives, property, and debt. Losing our leadership role and general trust and respect in the world community will have uncertain and long lasting effects on our economy and security.

We are now being bombarded with "end of the world" propaganda regarding North Korea's missile successes and nuclear capability, the assumption being that having a nuclear capability to reach the United States means that even a looney like Kim Jong-un will launch an attack just to see how much damage he can do.

Sorry, Kim. We have you covered by precision surveillance and a mobile nuclear capability that would ensure your destruction before you can enjoy the fruits of your labors. He knows that. He's not building his military to go to war. He's building it in hopes of gaining sufficient respect to have a bargaining position in world affairs.

Losing the respect of the world hurts. I've had a knot in my aging digestive system since the election and every nonsensical tweet, every hateful, vengeful cabinet appointment, every personal attack on Obama, intelligence agencies, leaders of other countries, grossly inappropriate language from staff members, attacks on the most vulnerable of us ... so tired of nothing to be proud of.

It's only when two courageous lady senators and a crusty curmudgeon whom I seldom agree with stood their ground and voted their conscience in the face of threats and arm-twisting that I felt a moment of joy and relief.

Hopefully now, others will join them to make "America OK" again.—Lee Purrier, Park Rapids