Letter: Thanks to Detroit Lakes VFW for bike repair sites
We would like to say "thanks" to the Jess Omundson VFW Post 1676 for the installation of the bike repair and maintenance sites along the bike trail near the Minnesota Department of Transportation offices and the Pavilion.
Much appreciated!—Phil Hansen, Detroit Lakes
(The letter was also signed by Scott Busker, Matt Johnson, Jon Riewer, Dave Langworthy, Eric
Lundmark, Ben Riewer, Brian Berg, Mike Stearns, Mike Hess, Ken Foltz, Sandy
Alter, Jeff Stowman, Mark Fritz, Mike Fritz, and Rob Kost)