Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Thanks to Detroit Lakes VFW for bike repair sites

    By Letter by Phil Hansen Today at 12:38 p.m.

    We would like to say "thanks" to the Jess Omundson VFW Post 1676 for the installation of the bike repair and maintenance sites along the bike trail near the Minnesota Department of Transportation offices and the Pavilion.

    Much appreciated!—Phil Hansen, Detroit Lakes

    (The letter was also signed by Scott Busker, Matt Johnson, Jon Riewer, Dave Langworthy, Eric

    Lundmark, Ben Riewer, Brian Berg, Mike Stearns, Mike Hess, Ken Foltz, Sandy

    Alter, Jeff Stowman, Mark Fritz, Mike Fritz, and Rob Kost)

    Explore related topics:opinionopinionDetroit LakesbikingVFW
    Advertisement