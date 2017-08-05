Letter: Cheers to fair carnival for collecting food

With their offer of reduced ride prices if you donated cans of food, the Food Pantry received 5 1/2 watermelon bins of food weighing 4,915 pounds, or just shy of 2 1/2 tons!

We appreciate the continued support that Amusement Attractions of Riverview, Fla., has shown to our community and to those most in need.—Brad Carlson, Detroit Lakes

(Carlson is director of the Becker County Food Pantry)