The Court-Appointed Guardian Accountability and Senior Protection Act will help crack down on elder abuse by strengthening oversight and accountability for guardians and conservators.

"While most court-appointed guardians and conservators are undoubtedly professional, caring, and law-abiding, there are some who use their position of power to exploit seniors," Klobuchar said."This bipartisan legislation would strengthen oversight and accountability for those entrusted to with the well-being of seniors, and will protect those who are most vulnerable."

"This bill strengthens support for our nation's senior citizens by ensuring they get the court-appointed care they need, while also protecting them from exploitation and fraud," said Cornyn. "I'm proud to join Sen. Klobuchar in standing up for enhanced oversight to ensure this critical program helps, not harms, America's senior citizens."

Klobuchar and Cornyn's bipartisan legislation passed as part of the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act. The Court-Appointed Guardian Accountability and Senior Protection Act makes courts eligible for an already existing program designed to protect seniors.

Under the program, state courts would be able to apply for funding to assess the handling of proceedings relating to guardians and conservators, and then make the necessary improvements to their practices.

For example, the courts could conduct background checks on potential guardians and conservators, or implement an electronic filing system in order to better monitor and audit conservatorships and guardianships.—Detroit Lakes Tribune