Letter: St. Paul Ice Palace group thanks supporters in DL

We reached out to Detroit Lakes over a year ago to see if we could partner with them as the source for the ice needed to build the Saint Paul Ice Palace. Immediately, an Ice Harvesting Committee was formed and we have been impressed with the passion and enthusiasm of that group. We could not have picked a more supportive community!

It has been a pleasure to work with the Ice Harvesting Committee. They are a committed and dedicated group of individuals that make things happen. It speaks highly of the community and capabilities of Detroit Lakes.

We wish you all the best for your Polar Fest event this coming winter. And we hope to continue to foster a relationship with the Detroit Lakes Community for future endeavors.—David Crary, St. Paul

(Crary is co-chair of the 2018 Saint Paul Ice Palace Committee. The letter was also signed by Rosanne Bump, chief executive officer of ICE, LLC)