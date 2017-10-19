Potatoes - they're what's for dinner

1. World Peace. We watch the news and worry about the possibility of war with North Korea. The accelerating rate of tough talk and bluster between our two leaders causes cautious and sane people to worry. We worry, too, about the long-continuing civil war in Syria, the future of our nuclear agreement between the U.S. (and our allies) and Iran. Also about the decades' old dispute between Palestine and Israel, the continuing aggression of ISIS, civil wars in Africa and numerous other rumblings around the globe.

2. Health Care. The debate about the cost and effectiveness of healthcare in the U.S. pulls us in all directions. We lead the world in cost, which now averages $10,345 per person annually and yet we rank only 34th in overall national health — behind Italy, Greece, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Poland and 27 others. Is adequate health care for all citizens a right?

3. Hate and Terrorism. Almost every month we hear a report about some madman or group, somewhere in the world, that kills random innocent citizens by bomb, truck, gun or knife, often by suicide, out of sheer hate. It feels like the world is going crazy.

4. Death by Gun. Every day, including Oct. 1 when 59 were murdered in Las Vegas, Americans are dying by gunfire. Men, women and school children are dying, some by accident, most by deliberate gunfire. How can we put an end to this senseless waste of lives and still honor the law and spirit of our Second Amendment, the right to bear arms?

5. What's for Supper? On the subject of what's for supper, or what's for dinner, depending on how you express this important question in your home or culture, we will focus today on a conclusion reached in our household just last month. That conclusion is that some of the best and most delicious meals we've enjoyed over the years have been potato meals. Let me tell you about a few.

Last month, Eartha prepared one of my favorites, creamed potatoes with peas. It's a combination of fresh, small new potatoes, boiled with milk or cream, cream cheese, and green peas. Simple and so delicious. She made enough to send a pot over to our summer neighbors, Bob and Jewel. Bob raved about them. Bob and Jewel are back in Washington, D.C., now and Bob (the cook for that couple) called Eartha and insisted on the full recipe.

Every Fourth of July for many summers, we had a spectacular potluck meal with friends and neighbors. Eartha's specialty was a potato dish consisting of grated hash browns from scratch (or frozen), grated cheese, cream of chicken soup, chopped onion, and buttered bread crumbs on top. It was a crowd favorite and became known as North Dakota Potatoes in recognition of the origin of the recipe and the origin of the cook.

Eartha wasn't always a great cook. I can tell you she didn't learn from her mother. But early in our marriage, she came upon a recipe for Shepherd's Pie consisting of browned hamburger with a choice of vegetables such as green beans, tomato soup, all topped with mashed potatoes. Whenever her cooking seemed to be in a slump, she came up with Shepherd's Pie. I swear it saved our marriage.

Finally, the recipe that gets most respect from our grandchildren. For whatever reason, it seems they rarely get mashed potatoes in their own homes. But they always get them from Eartha at Thanksgiving time. As Thanksgiving approaches, she gets requests from the kids to not forget mashed potatoes.

Love and respect are nurtured by good food. Not fancy food, but good, simple food prepared by somebody who cares.

There are many important questions to be considered in our homes and one of the most important, day after day, and year after year, is "what's for supper?"

